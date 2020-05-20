Coronavirus: Tatar says ready to work with GCs to reopen crossings

The Turkish Cypriot side is ready to work with the Greek Cypriots to reopen the crossing points, the north’s ‘prime minister’ Ersin tata, was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

According to CNA, Tatar said he had instructed ‘health minister’ Ali Pilli to get the ball rolling so that the crossings could reopen as soon as possible given the positive scientific data on both sides.

“For the reopening of the crossings, the ball is in the hands of our epidemiologists,” Tatar said.

“We have zero cases but because the danger persists, so do the measures for now,” he added.

The ‘health ministry’ would first make the necessary contacts and the ‘government’ would approve the moving forward for reopening, Tatar said.

He described the statements made by the Greek Cypriot side as “positive” as was the sharing of information by both sides.

“I hope that the necessary cooperation will be demonstrated in an issue that is of deep interest to both sides while health will remain a priority,” Tatar added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week he expects the leaders of the two communities to agree on arrangements for the reopening of the crossing points as soon the health situation is stabilised.

Neither of the two sides has given a date yet on the reopening of the crossings as they gradually started introducing relaxations to the measures taken against the spread of coronavirus.

Their closure has caused problems for many people, mainly those who live on one side and work in the other but also Turkish Cypriot pupils and students who are now unable to go to their schools or universities in the south of the island

Among those experiencing a big problem are more than 1,500 Turkish Cypriots who live in the north but work in the government-controlled areas who are unable to go to work due to the current restrictions in place. Anyone entering either side needs to be quarantined for 14 days, making it impossible for people to cross daily between the two sides.

The group has been calling on both sides to find a solution for their situation. The government said that their case would be discussed when conditions allow and in line with recommendations by experts.





