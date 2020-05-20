Cyprus Olympic Academy: online programmes available

The International Olympic Academy’s (IOA) ‘International Session for Young Participants’ is an annual two-week session aiming to introduce young people to Olympism and the Olympic movement.

Participants comprise of Olympians, people active in sport and, primarily, young students.

The 60th iteration of the event is scheduled to take place in Athens later this month.

While the coronavirus outbreak has not made travelling to Athens possible, the event will still go ahead through the use of teleconference tools and will take place between June 4-10.

All meetings will be conducted online and will be broadcast daily at 16:00 (Eastern European Summer Time).

People who wish to enroll must have be aged between 20 and 35 and must be proficient in the English or French language.

Further, interested parties should have a genuine interest in the educational aspects of the activities organised in the course of the Session and should have shown a special interest in the aims of the IOA, as well as in current issues of Olympism.

Any interested parties who have previously attended an ‘Annual Session for Young Participants’ of the IOA cannot participate again.

Finally, interested parties should have previously participated in at least one national event organised by the National Cyprus Olympic Academy.

Interested individuals should send their CV’s to [email protected] by Monday, June 1, or by post to the following address: Olympic House 21 Amfipoleos St. 2025, Strovolos, Nicosia, Cyprus.

In other news meanwhile, the IOA, in partnership with the University of Peloponnese in Greece is taking applications for the 2020-2021 intake of a Master’s Degree Programme in Olympic Studies, Olympic Education, Organisation and Management of Olympic Events.

According to the World Olympians Association, the programme, which has been running since 2009, admits 40 postgraduate students each year to study the Olympic Movement in depth. The course runs for three six-month periods. Attendees must be in Greece for two of those six-month periods, while the third one can be attended long-distance.

The programme will take place at the facilities of the International Olympic Academy in ancient Olympia, as well as the University of Peloponnese in Sparta.

Interested parties should send the below required items to the Cyprus Olympic Academy (email and address above):

– A certified copy of their diplomas or university

– Degrees with their grades broken down and visible

– Two letters of recommendation, one of which shall be from a university professor. Any

additional letter of recommendation, particularly from the International Olympic Academy or

other sports organisation, will be taken into consideration

– Copy of a certificate in a foreign language

– Clear copy of your national ID or passport

– Copy of any published academic work or research

– Two clear passport photos

All attached documents shall be certified by a government official. The final deadline for the submission of any applications has been extended to Monday, May 25.





