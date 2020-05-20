May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire cameras in north went unused because staff can’t operate them

By Evie Andreou0101
The fires burned around 5,000 hectares of farm and forest land, including centuries-old olive trees

A debate has risen in the north in the aftermath of a devastating fire near Kormakitis last Sunday over fire detecting cameras installed around a decade ago which have been left unused because staff did not know how to use a computer or operate the software system.

The cameras, that cost around one million euros, were reportedly installed at 16 different locations from the tip of the Karpasia peninsula to Limnitis in 2009 within the framework of the ‘Natura 2000’ project. But according to several officials, they have not been operating for years.

The fire, that erupted on Sunday in the areas of Kormakitis, Diorios and Kapouti villages, burned around 5,000 hectares of farm and forest land, including centuries-old olive trees.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the head of the ‘forestry department’ Cemil Karzaoglu said the cameras had become obsolete as the ‘government’ had not sent technical staff to operate them.

Karzaoglu told Genc TV that after three years of having the system operated by the company that installed it, they had no longer the budget to carry on and they had informed those in charge that no one among the forestry staff knew how to use a computer, hold a mouse, let alone run the camera surveillance system.

The system is now unusable since it has not been updated over the years.

Karzaoglu said they responded immediately to Sunday’s fire and dismissed claims that had the cameras been on, there would have been no fire.

According to media reports, 67 fires were recorded in the north between May 11 and 19.

 



