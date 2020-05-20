May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire services urge public to be vigilant

By Gina Agapiou08
Fire on Nicosia-Limassol highway on Sunday

High temperature and winds might favour fires, but the main cause is the human actions, the fire service said on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson Andreas Ketis, it’s rare for a fire to sparked on its own, even in  high temperatures.  “It is not easy for a random event to cause a fire, and such a possibility is very small,” he said.

Commenting on the recent spate of fires, Ketis said they were all started by people, either deliberately or accidentally. Ketis called on the public to be careful and call 112 or 1407 in case they notice a fire or observe any activity that might cause one.

“We all need to be environmentally conscious and not act carelessly and recklessly.”

The fire in the Kornos last Sunday broke out after a tyre burst causing sparks from the friction of the rim against the road, he said.

At the same time, he said it was suspicious that three fires broke out in different areas in Ayia Napa around the same time on the weekend.

Police are investigating the causes of Tuesday’s fire in Aglandja that appears to be arson.

Ketis said that in some cases like in Peristerona and Kato Moni, police made arrests after they received information from locals. One man aged 45 was arrested in Peristerona for causing a fire in an attempt to burn rubbish.



