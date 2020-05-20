May 20, 2020

Met office ups yellow weather warning to orange

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The met office on Wednesday changed to orange the yellow weather warning which was issued for the day on Tuesday.

While it was earlier expected that temperatures would rise to 41C inland, the met office warned about extremely high temperatures of up to 43C inland and 39C in coastal areas in its latest alert.

The warning is in place from 10am until 5pm.

The warm air mass affecting the area is expected to give way to move on by Friday and cooler weather is forecast.



