May 20, 2020

North signs deal with university to study Varosha buildings

By Evie Andreou045

Turkish Cypriot ‘deputy prime minister’ Kudret Ozersay signed on Wednesday an agreement with a university in the north to carry out on studies concerning the inventory of the buildings in Famagusta’s closed-off area, Varosha.

According to an announcement published in Turkish Cypriot media, Ozersay signed an agreement with the rector of the Famagusta-based Eastern Mediterranean University, Hasan Demirel, on studies the university’s engineering faculty will be carrying out concerning the inventory carried out by a team of experts last year on the buildings of Varosha.

The agreement concerns the measurement of the earthquake resistance status of all buildings in Varosha but also the preparation of reports for each building.

The report will include an assessment on the condition of each building such as ‘ruined’,  ‘very bad’, ‘bad’, ‘medium’, ‘good’ and ‘very good’ but also the number of floors, level of corrosion, topographic condition and similar factors.

Ozersay had arranged last year an inventory of all buildings in Varosha as part of plans to open the closed-off area of Famagusta.

Last February, a round-table discussion took place in Varosha where Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials discussed potentially re-opening the fenced-off area after 46 years, in a bid to attract tourism and economic benefits.

President Nicos Anastasiades had sent at the time a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for help from the UN chief to convince the Turkish Cypriots to agree to his proposal for setting up a bicommunal committee on Varosha.

Anastasiades also brought the matter up in Brussels reportedly also calling for EU funding for the studies to be carried out by this committee on the redevelopment of Varosha for the return of its rightful owners.

Last week, Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar had said that reviving Varosha was still on the table.

 



