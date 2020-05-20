May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos restaurants to increase outdoor space

By Bejay Browne

Paphos restaurants are able to apply for permits allowing them to rent additional outdoor space to accommodate more customers, according to the local municipality.

Outdoor spaces at restaurants can open on May 21, and other restaurants are slated to reopen on June 9, in line with the current relaxation of measures in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is clarified that any additional space allocated will be for a fee, including any discount and will apply strictly and only for the period during which the distance keeping measures will last,” the municipality has announced.

After consultation with the association of municipalities of Cyprus and its president, it was decided that the local authorities would help catering companies, so that from Thursday until Monday 25 May, they may use this additional space as a trial, and should submit their requests for additional outdoor space to the local authorities for consideration.

The decision was made to support the re-opening of the catering sector and requests by some for additional public space to allow for the installation of well-spaced tables and chairs in line with distancing regulations.

Businesses must also take into account all appropriate measures to ensure road safety, fire safety, the free movement of pedestrians, the unhindered passage of people with mobility problems and the comforts of neighbours, in their application.

Attention will also be paid to ensure that there is no unfair competition created, such as the allocation of space which will create a problem for other companies in the sector, the municipality noted.

 



