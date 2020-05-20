S&P: European banks to weaken meaningfully

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s has forecast that European banks are to ‘weaken meaningfully’ in 2020 and into 2021 with respect to ‘earnings, asset quality, and in some cases, capitalisation.’ The crisis has taken its toll.

At the end of April, the ratings agency downgraded more than 40 major European banks, including BNP-Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale in France, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank in Germany, Rabobank and ING Groep in the Netherlands, Caixabank and Santander in Spain, and Barclays, Lloyds, RBS and Virgin Money in the UK.

“Our negative rating actions on European banks in the past week, predominantly outlook revisions, stem primarily from Covid-19 implications, but in some cases also reflect existing profitability pressures that potentially become more intractable as economies stumble,” S&P explains.

“Furthermore,” S&P continues, the Covid-19 crisis is an unwelcome complication for banks that were already wrestling with two paramount questions: how to harmonise balance sheet strength with solid investor returns, and how to refine business and operating models in the face of the looming risks and opportunities of the digital era.

A report from Moody’s shows that loan loss provisioning is a prime consideration.

“Banks entered this crisis with much stronger capital positions than ahead of the last global crisis in 2007-08. However, the strains on households and corporates will likely lead to a steep increase in loan loss provisioning, if this has not already happened.

“For some banks this will expose profitability as a weak spot in their solvency profiles, and their limited means to absorb losses via the income statement means that sustained pressure on asset quality will raise the risk to their capital, although with some variation in degree of severity.”

In the current coronavirus-induced recession and its aftermath, capital levels will be a key differentiator of credit profiles among banks, according to Moody’s.

“Generally, banks are facing a sharp deterioration in asset quality and reductions in profitability from already low levels, while central banks are providing extraordinary levels of liquidity and governments have strong incentives to support banking systems to foster an eventual recovery. Thus, when comparing a bank to its peers, the level of capital with which it entered this recession and its ability to retain capital throughout the next several years take on particular importance.”

In April, the European Banking Authority also warned that asset quality at EU banks is expected to deteriorate, and that liquidity and funding would see challenges that can be expected as the cost of obtaining funds is expected to increase.

As Irish law firm A&L Goodbody explains: There will also be challenges from more volatile financial markets as they can be expected to be susceptible to underlying geopolitical risks and commodity price corrections (particularly in hydrocarbons).






