May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two sought on suspicion of witness tampering

By Gina Agapiou00

Paphos police are looking for two persons on suspicion of witness tampering.

The witness, a 25-year-old man, had reported on April 10 that he was abducted by two people over some financial differences.

Police then arrested two suspects, aged 25 and 20, in connection conspiracy to commit a crime, abduction, theft and blackmail.

A 25-year-old man and a woman of the same age are suspected of bribing the witness to withdraw his testimony.

The woman is a relative of one of the alleged abductors, police said.



