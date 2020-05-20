May 20, 2020

University of Nicosia first Cypriot member of OSCE network

The school of law of the University of Nicosia has been accepted as the first Cypriot member of the OSCE (Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe) network of think tanks and academic institutions.

The OSCE network is an autonomous OSCE-related track II initiative and its members are leading research and academic institutions from across the OSCE area that are engaged in academic and policy research on issues relevant to the OSCE agenda. Network members provide expertise, stimulate debates, raise awareness of the OSCE, address common challenges, and support OSCE dialogue formats. In doing so, the network contributes to achieving the participating states’ shared vision of a Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian security community.

The network has grown to more than 100 institutions from over 40 countries. The admission of the school of law of the University of Nicosia in the network further enhances its international profile and research collaborations.

 



