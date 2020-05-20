What are friends for?

THE WAY THINGS ARE

Colette NiReamonn Ioannidou

Keeping one’s fluttery brain frazzled with conspiracy theories could be one answer to that question! I’ve known Andreas for years. His youthful marriage ended in disaster, Cupid’s arrow turning to a festering, poison dart. They divorced, so what his lady-life has consisted of since, I’m not privy to.

Apparently Andreas thought I fancied him, telling my informer I was a nice lady but too old. He’s older than me. Andreas’ hair looks like an overused pad of steel wool; his eyebrows are like antlers. His beard begins on his upper cheeks and wanders all the way down into his hirsute chest as though he’s growing his own thermal. His bulbous nose is an outstanding advert for his love of spirits.

I saw him several weeks ago with a young foreign girl, whom I assumed was his carer but, beaming like a gummy man bequeathed with a new set of dentures, he cried ‘Meet my beautiful wife.’ I offered congratulations. I know love is blind but the sceptic in me niggled at that spring-late winter attraction. Recently I saw them, he several steps ahead of her. I had the impression it wasn’t distancing rules. He looked fed up; she looked bored.

He called me that afternoon to moan about having no one to talk to as his wife does nothing all day but use her phone, watch TV and YouTube. She doesn’t want to hear his theory on the virus. I replied, smugly, it was the generation gap. So, he lambasted me instead of her with what he thinks is behind the pandemic.

‘A crazy environment-saving scientist.’ He expanded with a fast track cascade of questions and answers. What has happened since it arrived? Thousands on an overcrowded planet died. Where did most die? In countries that had large populations and were carbon polluters. ‘But, more importantly for the scientist’, Andreas enthused, ‘he engineered in a mere few weeks what governments had dawdled over and avoided doing for commercial motives for years, like cutting back on carbon emissions from cars, and the giant carbon footprints from air flights, both diminished by force of an invisible enemy.’

He went on about nature trying with natural disasters to skittle us off, but isn’t always fair where blame is concerned and usually her homemade bombs hit countries that are not responsible for creating most of the economic pollution. ‘You must know the poor in many countries and their similars of African and ethnic heritage are disproportionally dying, mainly due to overcrowded conditions while the rich just sit it out in luxury.’ I explained, ‘Thus your nutty engineer is as random as nature.’ He insisted the selfish rich will be the scientist’s next goal.

‘Will he/she engineer a virus that can read a person’s bank account, seek them out in their mansions and attack?’ I enquired. He ignored the sarcasm and declared that science has been fiddling with viruses for years; it’s all down to programming.

Lack of someone to talk to is bad for the mental health of us fogies. However, if I’m too old to hit on, he’s not borrowing the bit of my anatomy that suits his needs – my good ear. I closed the chat.

A committed Socialist friend, as half deaf as I am, with whom I held a shouted conversation when traffic noise and distancing did their best to override us, believes it’s manufactured collusion between governments of wealthy countries with too many old folks drawing pensions and not enough of a young work force to support them.

I pointed out that generally, economies are being hit hard, small businesses are suffering or dying, but she said the long-term gain is more significant to the instigators than the short-term support expense. ‘You think they care if some go broke? It won’t be their class or friends, and it’s also control.’ She citied how people would get used to calling doctors on phones instead of crowding surgeries – monitoring!

‘People are being trained to adapt and accept without question orders disguised as safety measures, and international companies will get used to teleconferencing where it’s easy to monitor their doings!’

There are as many theories flying as there are male bees round a queen bee. Then Maari heaved to with, ‘It’s just another punishment from the Lords of the Universe.’ Who are? ‘Take your pick! Humans have had the ‘god thing’ as far back as we can trace’, she said, ‘and with that goes fear of punishment if you don’t comply with the bullies.’

She listed the ancients, Celts, Greeks, Scandinavians, Incas, Mayans, ‘And… there’s The Bible. The ultimate in wrath delivering from on high. There has to be something in it from a long-lost memory of beings greater than us. How do we know this virus didn’t come from space, so much floats in here from out there.’

The only theory I care about is the one turned to practice that gets rid of this nasty alien as fast as possible.





