May 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Wise Wolves finds an international partner

By Andrew Rosenbaum02
The Limassol-based company boasts 40 employees and a large international clientele, and offers services in multi-jurisdictional legal, tax consulting, fiduciary, payments, investment, corporate and fund administration, business structuring and financial consultancy services

With 20 years of experience in finance, Sergey and Anna Stopnevitch came to live in Cyprus in 2016, and decided to start a company.

“When we came to the island, we realised that it was a great place where we could settle, organise our own business and try to apply our 20 years of business experience. We realised that finance is what we do best. Why not implement such an experience in Cyprus?” Sergei explains in a website interview.

The couple decided that corporate services was the place to start. “A huge number of companies on the island represent corporate services; nevertheless, having seen the level of quality, and comparing it with our experience, we realised that we could do it better in terms of service, responsiveness and, mainly, the Russian mentality, as for the quality of services and how we should respond to the client.”

PROTECTION

The company is in the process of digitalising these services, and, in the area of payments, has found an international partner to work with: the Singapore-based Airome Technologies, whose Payconfirm application ensures that online banking users may make payments under the protection of the highest grade of security.

Payconfirm requires both verification of transaction data and analysis of device parameters and user behaviour. Such security measures do not affect the customer experience.

Since 2018, Wise Wolves has been licensed by the Bank of Cyprus as a payment institution. “This means that we can manage every aspect of compliance for our clients,” Stylianou says.



