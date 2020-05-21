May 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Bank of Cyprus brings you fast and secure contactless payments

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Are you a contactless buff? If so, the Bank of Cyprus now gives you another reason to get excited. After Apple Pay and the BoC Wallet app, the Bank – in partnership with VISA– is again leading the way by introducing to Cyprus Garmin Pay, a novel way to make payments using a smartwatch.

Garmin Pay allows holders of Bank of Cyprus VISA debit and credit cards to carry out contactless payments at POS terminals. Simply wearing a Garmin smartwatch on your wrist gives you control over your payments.

Whether you’re a sports fan or into tech, Garmin Pay is the most innovative way to make payments and is now available in Cyprus. Your watch becomes your wallet, allowing you to enjoy even more secure transactions without needing to store your VISA card number.

Commenting on Garmin Pay, Markos Shiarly, Manager of Cards and Payments, said: Our client’s enthusiastic response to digital wallets and tokenization technology has encouraged us to press ahead with bringing more novel and exciting products to the Cypriot market. Following on from the BOC wallet, the first digital wallet, and later Apple Pay, Garmin Pay will appeal to sports and technology fans alike, with fast and secure contactless payments at POS terminals using Bank of Cyprus VISA cards.”

The smartwatch models compatible with the app are: Vivoactive 3, Vivoactive 3 Music, Vivoactive 4, Venu, vivomove Style, vivomove Luxe, Forerunner 645, Forerunner 945, FENIX 5S PLUS/ 5 PLUS/ 5X PLUS, FENIX 6S/6/ 6X and MARQ.

For more information on how to register, please visit https://www.bankofcyprus.com.cy/garminpay.



