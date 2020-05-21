Business leaders denounce withdrawal of borrowing support bill

Business leaders reacted with shock and awe to the withdrawal of the bill regarding state-backed borrowing to support businesses.

“We are disappointed with the way the legislature handled this matter, failing to understand the critical seriousness of the times and provoking with its stance on the withdrawal of the bill,” complained Christodoulos Angastiniotis, chairman of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce (KEVE).

“Without liquidity businesses will close down, there will be job losses, unemployment will rise and state revenue will be reduced. What do we do when all this happens?”

Angastiniotis feels that political issues have obscured the gravity of the situation.

“We cannot consent to the withdrawal of the bill, which is why we call on the parliamentary parties and the government to find a solution that would allow the immediate provision of liquidity to businesses, because anything else would just be ointment for a bleeding wound. Anything else would be a half-measure (in reference to the state subsidy of interest rates by the government).

The problems of businesses will not be solved without the provisions of liquidity. If the patient has no oxygen and you give him pills for a headache he will not survive,” he says.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides announced that the government would produce “an alternative plan.” There is reportedly discussion of making use of European Investment Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development programmes to fill the gap.

However, “there is no plan B,” sources close to the ministry told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday.

The result is that many businesses will fail, according to Louis Christofides, an economist at the University of Cyprus. Christofides had, some months ago, forecast about a 13 per cent GDP decline for Cyprus, but today he has raised that forecast to 16 per cent.

The Federation of Employers and Industrialists (Oev) calculated at the beginning of April that businesses would need about €2.5 billion in working capital for the first three months after the restart of the economy to be able to operate. After the three months they would become self-financing.

“What this means, in practice, is that many businesses desperately in need of liquidity will not be able to obtain it. Without the government guarantees, finding bank financing will be next to impossible,” Christofides warns.

The plan would have distributed about €1 billion among businesses in need of cash to remain going concerns. The distribution was to take place via banks who would make loans guaranteed by the government-provided funds.

But political wrangling doomed the bill, and the result is that Cyprus is among the few EU countries which has not provided support for business at this difficult time. Germany, by contrast, has provided close to €1 trillion in state aid to business, while France and Italy account for about €34 billion.

The importance of the support measures stems from what economists call a “massive aggregate demand shock.” This means that consumers and businesses have, first of all, been forced to stop spending, and now they are unlikely to want to spend.

This is further complicated by the souring of consumer sentiment; recent polls show that Cypriot consumers are frightened and uncertain.

The conclusion: while the rest of European business gets a boost from support measures and starts up again, Cyprus is likely to lag.





