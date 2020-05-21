May 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 29 people booked on final night of restricted movement

By Annette Chrysostomou0200

In the final night police were carrying out checks on people for violating the movement ban, between 6pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday, a total of 29 people were booked out of 1,941 checks on pedestrians and drivers.

A total of 585 premises were inspected during the same time but none were booked.



