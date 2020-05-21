May 21, 2020

Coronavirus: Anastasiades speaks with Mitsotakis about return of Cypriot students to Greece

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday had a telephone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis regarding the return to Greece of Cypriot students studying there.

The focus of the President’s conversation with the Greek Prime Minister was on the provision of facilities to Cypriot students studying at universities in Greece, so that they will be able to attend their studies and the laboratory sessions which had been interrupted due to the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mitsotakis responded positively to the request of the President and it was agreed that the the competent ministries would discuss the procedures to be followed.

On May 7, student union Proodeftiki released a statement complaining that a lot of Cypriot students enrolled at Greek universities will miss crucial classes as the current plan will see students back in Greece after universities reopened.

“University clinical course and course involving the use of laboratories in Greece will resume on May 25, whereas vocational training courses will resume on May 18,” Proodeftiki said.

In particular, students who are enrolled in courses that require their physical presence, such as medicine courses or those involving the use of laboratories, have said a prolonged absence would heavily damage their studies.



