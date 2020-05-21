May 21, 2020

Coronavirus: around 36,000 benefit payouts for work absences  

By Elias Hazou00
The labour ministry call centre (Photo: CNA)

The government on Thursday made some 36,500 payouts to those eligible for various benefits for absence from work due to the coronavirus-related restrictions.

The beneficiaries receiving the relief were parents forced to stay home to care for their children while schools were shut, beneficiaries of the special sick leave, and beneficiaries of the special self-employed allowance.

The payouts relate to the period April 13 to May 12.

In a statement, the ministry of labour said that over the coming days it will also be paying out special unemployment benefits to company employees who were placed on partial or full furlough during the same period.



