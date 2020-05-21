Coronavirus: Children return to schools

A total of 71 schools reopened on Thursday as part of the second phase of the relaxation of restrictive measures.

Primary schools and gymnasiums are now open, joining the final year lyceum students who returned on May 11. First and second year lyceum students will continue to be taught by distance learning.

The students return in two groups with group A at school on Thursday and group B on Friday. With the total number of gymnasium students at 22,886, half of them were expected at the schools on Thursday but the exact numbers will be announced later.

A total of 3,075 secondary education teachers are expected to attend.

The number of students in primary schools is 52,768 and half will attend classes taught by 4,494 teachers on Thursday.

During the first two days, children will be informed about health protocols which will apply until the end of the school year.

From Monday to Friday next week one group of primary and secondary pupils will attend and the second group the week after.

Primary schools opened at 7.30am. Children in the first two grades will leave at 12.55pm, in third and fourth grades at 1pm and in fifth and sixth at 1.05pm.

Small schools where up to 12 children are in one class will have only one group which attends school every day until June 26.

Classes with 25 students will be divided in two groups with 12 and 13 children respectively. The group with 13 children will be taught in larger rooms.

According to the health protocols, students who show symptoms resembling those of the coronavirus should stay at home and parents need to inform the school.

Teachers with symptoms of a respiratory infection will also stay at home and inform their doctor.

During breaks, teachers will be assigned to monitor students to ensure they keep a safe distance from each other and comply with hygiene rules in the toilets.

Until the end of the school year, it is forbidden to arrange excursions, church services and in general any activity which involves leaving school. Graduation ceremonies will not be held.





