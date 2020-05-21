May 21, 2020

Coronavirus: Church says no plastic spoons for Holy Communion

By Peter Michael00
The Church is happy to go along with the health ministry's other measures Photo: CNA

The Church said Thursday it would not be serving Holy Communion with plastic spoons and stood by its position to use the same metal spoon it always had for the entire congregation.

In a statement, the Church said it did not accept the use of plastic spoons as outlined in health ministry guidelines.

“Holy Communion will remain untainted as is has been for thousands of years,”  Church spokesman Michalis Spyrou said.

The Church said however, it would accept measures to have one person per eight square metres at services.

Icons will be continually sanitised, and antidoron – bread blessed by a priest – will be served in plastic bags.



