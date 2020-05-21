May 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: crossings to open June 8 for certain groups of TCs, and enclaved

By Evie Andreou00
Ledra St crossing. Photo; CNA

The two leaders on Thursday agreed that as of June 8 some groups of people will be allowed to use the crossings.

According to a statement, President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday had a telephone conversation with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on the issue of crossings.

Anastasiades briefed Akinci on a decision on the gradual lifting of movement restrictions through crossings.

It was agreed, that initially, some groups of people will be allowed to cross from June 8.

These concern Turkish Cypriots working or studying in the south or people who need treatment, and the enclaved.

More later



