May 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Coronavirus: Medium and long-term economic measures discussed at Palace

By Evie Andreou00

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday presided over a meeting at the Presidential Palace with the members of the Economy and Competitiveness Council, on the new economic measures framework being prepared by the government.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides was also present at the meeting with the independent advisory body, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said.

Anastasiades, he said, was briefed on the proposals and suggestions of the members of the council in the context of the preparation of the new economic measures framework being prepared by the government.

According to Sentonas, the government and the minister of finance, “have been in contact and in consultation with the council all this time.

“Measures and incentives were discussed, both for the medium and long term,” Sentonas said.

He added the government will continue to consult with the members of the Economy Council, “because, as is well known, the preparation and planning for the new framework of measures that will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval next week is in progress.”

Head of the council former Finance Minister Takis Klerides said that the meeting concerned issues for the restart of the economy and the measures and incentives proposed by the Economy and Competitiveness Council.

“We analysed our views with the president and the finance minister, practical suggestions, which we will discuss even more in the next one or two days, until the government completes the measures, which will be announced next week,” he said.

He added that the council is willing to help businesses and the economy in general with practical measures, aiming not only for state investment to help businesses, but also smart ways in which the state can collect money, “which is necessary in these difficult times.”



