May 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: more than 16 million SMS approved during movement restrictions

By Annette Chrysostomou00

More than 16 million SMS were approved between March 26 and May 20, the last day when such approval was needed.

According to the deputy ministry of research, innovation and digital policy, the number amounted to 16,107,129.

During the time restrictive measures allowed people to request just one outing per day, between March 26 and May 3, a total of 8,222,612 messages were approved.

From May 4 until May 20, when three SMS per day were allowed, another 7,884,517 were given the go-ahead.

An additional 79,291 people were approved by the Interactive Voice Response call centre used by people who were unable to send SMS.

Most people asked for permission to visit a shop to buy supplies, followed by the option to leave the house for exercise.



