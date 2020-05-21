May 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: one new case announced on Thursday

By Staff Reporter00

The health ministry announced  one new confirmed coronavirus case on Thursday, the first day most restrictions were lifted after two months of lockdown.

The total number of cases now stands at 923.



Staff Reporter

