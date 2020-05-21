May 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Basketball

Cyprus Basketball Federation will create a national e-sports team

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
The tournament is supported by Inspot Cyprus, which will be the official seat of National Cyprus E-Sports in future international competitions

The Cyprus Basketball Federation (CBF) has released a press statement announcing the future creation of a national e-sports team.

The team will be competing in governing body FIBA’s e-sport international tournaments which are currently in the early stages of planning.

The CBF was one of the first basketball federations to create e-sports tournaments (NBA2K), while at the beginning of the 2019-2020 season it sought to create an e-sports league ready for the 2020-2021 season.

FIBA’s own league will be named the E-Nations League and its first round will be held on June 9, 2020.

With the above date in mind, the CBF will conduct an online tournament on May 30, from which it will source the players it needs to construct its e-sports national team.

The tournament will involve 1 vs 1 games on NBA2K20 running on Sony’s PS4 console. Participants will play from their homes and need to meet the aforementioned requirements.

Interested parties must be over 18 years old. Further, chat service Discord will be used for communication on the day of the tournament. Players must have Discord downloaded and installed on their computer, phone or tablet.

The Cyprus national e-sports basketball team will consist of six players. Five will participate in games and one will be in reserve.

Interested individuals can use this link to fill the relevant form: https://forms.gle/LzY5TQttYPSThwtL7

The deadline is Wednesday, May 28. The tournament is supported by Insport Cyprus, who will also become the official home ground of the Cyprus national e-sports basketball team in future international tournaments.



