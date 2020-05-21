May 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

‘Cyprus retains capacity to service its ESM debt’

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
The European Commission’s headquarters in Brussels. The Commission notes that 'Cyprus had enjoyed a period of strong growth in the aftermath of its banking crisis, with real GDP increasing by a quarter from 2014', however, since mid-March 2020, 'the coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the Cypriot economy'

The European Commission has warned that ‘Cyprus retains the capacity to service its ESM debt, but challenges have increased as a result of Covid-19’ and warns that risks to the fiscal outlook are clearly on the downside, ‘including the implications of a recession that is sharper than currently expected, higher tax revenue elasticities, and the eventual costs of policy measures, including those implying contingent liabilities, to tackle the impact of Covid-19’.

More specifically, according to the post program surveillance report on Cyprus, adopted today by the College of Commissioners, after several years of remarkably strong growth, ‘the global outbreak of Covid-19 is tilting the Cypriot economy into a deep recession in 2020’.

The Commission notes that ‘Cyprus had enjoyed a period of strong growth in the aftermath of its banking crisis, with real GDP increasing by a quarter from 2014’, however, since mid-March 2020, ‘the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to border closures, lockdown measures and the cessation of all non-essential business, including hotel and other tourist accommodation, have had a major impact on the Cypriot economy’.

“The crisis is expected to impact in particular two key pillars of the economy, tourism and shipping. According to the Commission’s spring forecast, real GDP is projected to fall by around seven and a half per cent in 2020”, the reports states.

“It is expected that exports of goods and services will contract significantly. Investment in construction may hold up somewhat better, thanks to the fact that a number of large projects are already under way and due to stretch over several years. Cyprus has adopted a fiscal stimulus plan that should help mitigate the contraction”.

According to the report ‘with exports declining more sharply than imports, the current-account deficit is set to widen further (to around 11 per cent of GDP).’



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Yellow weather warning as temperatures set to soar above 40C

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 29 people booked on final night of restricted movement

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Children return to schools

Annette Chrysostomou

Paphos prepares to focus on local tourism 

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Reports say airports to open June 9, checkpoints revised by mid-June

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Public prepares for freedom, govt focuses on reopening airports (Update 3)

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign