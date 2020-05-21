May 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Beethoven 7th, mvts. 3-4. Jens Georg Bachmann

By Maria Gregory00

Beethoven Symphony No. 7, A major, op. 92

Movements 3-4

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

Jens Georg Bachmann, Artistic Director & Chief Conductor

Performance: October 7th, 2017 Strovolos Theatre Nicosia



Related posts

Dear Evan Hansen Mashup CPA

Maria Gregory

Portrait of a Boy in a Sailor Suit by A. G. Leventis Gallery

Maria Gregory

‘Mothers Affection’ by A. G. Leventis Gallery

Maria Gregory

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Beethoven 7th, mvts. 3-4. Jens Georg Bachmann

Maria Gregory

Turkish Cypriot guitar virtuoso is living the dream

Agnieszka Rakoczy

Analogue photographers rebelling against the rejection of the old

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign