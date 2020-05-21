May 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

EasyJet to restart flights in June with passengers and crew in masks

By Reuters News Service0132

British low-cost airline easyJet said a small number of flights would restart on June 15 and that passengers and cabin crew would all be required to wear masks when travelling.

EasyJet’s planes have been grounded since late March when the novel coronavirus spread across Europe, but the airline said it would restart domestic flights in Britain and France from 15 June, before adding other destinations later.

Flights would restart with new safety measures including the wearing of masks and enhanced cleaning of aircraft.



Related posts

Michigan flooding displaces thousands, encroaches on chemical plant

Reuters News Service

Cyclone kills 14 in India, Bangladesh leaving trail of destruction

Reuters News Service

Greece to allow international flights to tourist destinations from July 1

Press Association

Johnson vows ‘world-beating’ track and trace Covid system by June 1

Reuters News Service

WHO reports most cases in a day as total approaches 5 million

Reuters News Service

Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs in air travel slump

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign