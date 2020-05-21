Neapolis University Paphos completes its new programmes

Neapolis University Paphos has successfully completed the accreditation process of its new programmes, which will all be fully operational from September 2020.
All new programmes have been accredited by the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education and will be provided via conventional and distance learning, in both the Greek and English language, addressed to the Cypriot and international student community.
For the evaluation and accreditation process, all quality criteria were adopted in accordance with the agency’s guidelines, the international quality indicators and standards of good practices including interactive activities, formative assessment, role-playing and simulation in virtual environments, analysis and use of real-life scenarios, the utilisation of new technologies.
At the same time, in order for the university to meet the challenges for optimal academic practices and the need to link its curricula to the labour market, it further upgraded all of its organisational, supportive and operational structures.
Specifically, the BSc in Digital Business is aimed at students who wish to gain a global business perspective for an international career in 21st century digital entrepreneurship.
The MSc in Digital Marketing is primarily aimed at graduates of Economics, Business Administration, Marketing, Communication and Computer Science, as well as professionals who are already active in the fields of communication and digital entrepreneurship. Students will gain significant specialised and applied knowledge in the field of digital marketing and the wider digital market, in order to successfully integrate and advance in the competitive global labour market.
The MSc in Information Systems and Digital Innovation aims at the specialisation of graduates of Computer Science, Computer Engineering, and Economics Schools, in the fields of Information Systems and digital innovation. It is also addressed to business executives of companies and organisations in the private and public sector, who are interested in taking advantage of the emerging innovative technologies, such as Big Data, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, providing them with a significant comparative, developmental and operational advantage.
The provision and operation of these new curricula, which use and target cutting-edge technologies of the 21st century, composes a cluster of pioneering research, international academic excellence and cutting-edge applied knowledge for the expanding student, academic and research community of Neapolis University Paphos.