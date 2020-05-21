May 21, 2020

OPAP betting shops to reopen on Saturday

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
OPAP Cyprus has announced its shops will reopen on Saturday, May 23, abiding by all government-issued safety guidelines.

Customers can visit OPAP shops after conforming with all relevant safety protocols as stated by the ministry of health and OPAP Cyprus management.

OPAP Cyprus has maintained its presence on the island even during its operational downtime with the donation of €1,330,000 for the construction of a new ICU unit at Nicosia General Hospital, as well as supporting the Cyprus Medical Association (PIS) through the purchase of protective equipment.

OPAP Cyprus calls on all Cypriots to display the same sense of responsibility and adhere to all rules and regulations when visiting OPAP shops.

Shops have been modified to meet all safety guidelines. In addition, OPAP operators have been trained, informed and prepared to receive any customers.

OPAP management has assured everyone that it will be closely monitoring the reopening process. This will be facilitated by newly constituted monitoring units which will ensure the implementation of all safety guidelines.



