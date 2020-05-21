PlayForMentalHealth: An initiative in aid of mental health awareness through music

They say that genuine art comes out of hard times and it’s through this creative pulse that we humans survive and revive, no matter the chaos. As we are now heading towards the third day of the Mental Health Awareness Week, a brand-new initiative called Play For Mental Health was founded to provide us with something creative, artistic and, above all, lovingly-made!
Play For Mental Health was recently launched by Cyndeo Events – a UK based innovative events agency known to support the live music industry – and getFORWARD – a global community of doers – who pulled together their efforts and resources to launch a campaign that will spread awareness about mental health at a time of crisis and uncertainty.
Kyriacos Shionis, one of the co-organisers of #playformentalhealth, mentioned that “this initiative was founded in an effort to encourage performing artists to create content and share it via social media for the public to donate in aid of the Mental Health Foundation. The goal of this initiative is to support artists who are currently without jobs or projects, shed light on the diverse talent of our world, enhance creativity in the current, dull state of life and reunite artists with their fans and loved ones.”
Within two days of launching, this creative initiative has seen over 35 artists share their videos across social media, producing over 2 hours of music. All amazing entries contributed to raising awareness of #mentalhealth, sharing some lovely thoughts and captions that are worth reading, as well as raising just over £300 by 20+ donors so far.
Ways to get involved:
– Share your music
Post a video of you playing (old or new) on any social media platform using #playformentalhealth
Tag & Nominate 5 friends to do the same
Encourage your audience to donate to the cause
– Not a musician? You can support by donating!
The idea is to build a better tomorrow by using the power of performing arts and its community TODAY. If you want to support this creative campaign, you can contribute by donating here.
– Spread the word – sharing is caring
Learn more about the initiative on www.playformentalhealth.com
Donations: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/playformentalhealth