May 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning as temperatures set to soar above 40C

By Annette Chrysostomou00

With inland temperatures expected to reach 41C inland, the met office has issued a yellow weather warning for Thursday, the fourth in as many days. The alert is in place from 11.30am until 4pm.

The forestry department has also issued a red warning for fires.

Dust levels were elevated in the morning but had started to fall and were expected to gradually get back to normal during the day.

Top temperatures at the coast are forecast to be 36C and in the mountains 31C.

At night they will drop to 21C inland, 22C in coastal areas and 18 around Troodos.

On Friday it will be much cooler than in the previous days but temperatures will remain slightly higher than average, and are set to fall further in the days after.

 



