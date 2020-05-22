May 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Beach openings set to be a rainy affair

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Umbrellas ready to welcome sunbathers in Larnaca (Christos Theodorides)

The reopening of beaches around the island on Saturday could turn into something of a damp squib with rain forecast at the coast and cooler weather on the way.

The hot weather front, which brought record May temperatures this week, is expected to gradually move away on Friday, the met office reported.

While it will initially be mostly clear, with temperatures reaching 35C inland, 28C to 32C in coastal areas and 24C in the mountains, clouds will form in the afternoon.

By the evening isolated rain is likely to fall in the west and north of the island. Temperatures are forecast to fall to 17C around Nicosia, 18C at the sea and 12C in the higher mountains.

On Saturday, periods of sunshine will alternate with cloudy skies and rain is expected to fall on the newly opened beaches.

By the afternoon, the rain will spread to the mountains and inland and thunderstorms and hail are possible.

Sunday morning will probably be rainy and stormy but later in the day the weather will clear. Temperatures are going to drop to levels below average for the time of the year.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: First House plenum at the Philoxenia to vote on slew of bills

Annette Chrysostomou

Man found dead believed to have died from overdose

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: critical day for air travel

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Anastasiades speaks with Mitsotakis about return of Cypriot students to Greece

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: around 36,000 benefit payouts for work absences  

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Church says no plastic spoons for Holy Communion

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign