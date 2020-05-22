Business leaders propose alternatives for emergency support

In the wake of the withdrawal of the bill that would have provided aid to Cyprus businesses that have suffered in the novel coronavirus crisis, business leaders suggested alternatives.

The scheme proposed by the withdrawn legislation could still be implemented using available technology, according to PwC CEO Evgenios Evgeniou.

“The legislation proposed a scheme in which the liquidity of the banking sector was provided with government guarantees,” he said. “This is a scheme that has been used in most other EU countries. This scheme, alongside potential direct government grants to small businesses, would have given needed liquidity for business to stabilise and gradually recover as the economy restarts.

“It is unfortunate that until now a consensus has not been achieved for such a scheme to be implemented, which will result in businesses, especially small ones, being denied this benefit. I hope that even now a way forward will be found as there are technology platforms used elsewhere that can be used for a quick implementation.”

Head of the Economy and Competitiveness Council, former Finance Minister Takis Klerides, who met with President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday, said that alternative measures and incentives were under consideration.

“For a real and effective solution to the problem, the new proposal to be agreed between the MoF and the political parties needs to be balanced, supported by the banks, but also to be attractive and affordable to those companies which are in need for liquidity.

“It must also be balanced in the sense that it should be addressed and funding should be made available to those sectors which have been affected and to the SMEs and smaller business enterprises, which may not have the ability to secure financing otherwise,” suggests Nicos S. Kyriakides, Partner, Head of Financial Advisory Services, Deloitte.

“In formulating the new proposal, consultations need to take place with the CBC and the commercial Banks to secure their support, taking into consideration the pricing vs the risk undertaken.

“The balancing of the two can be achieved, through government guarantees securing significant part of the financing, as in the package which has been withdrawn, but also the pricing should be attractive for the Banks and affordable to the borrowers.

“This can be secured by a subsidy that can be offered by the Government on the interest applicable on the loans, which can be inversely proportional to the tenor of the loan.”





