May 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Camp sites and playgrounds remain closed

By Nick Theodoulou00

The forestry department announced on Friday that camping sites will remain closed and while trips to nature spots are permitted groups of ten or more are prohibited.

Childrens’ play areas are also closed and fires should only be lit in the allocated barbecue areas, an announcement read.

 



