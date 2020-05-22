May 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: First House plenum at the Philoxenia to vote on slew of bills

By Annette Chrysostomou00
A House committee meeting at the conference centre earlier this week

A full plenum of parliament has got underway at the Philoxenia conference centre, and for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic all members will participate.

At the start of the session two bills submitted by the labour ministry related to the virus are expected to be voted on.

One of the two bills regards the extension of the period for emergency measures such as the sickness benefit, the special leave for parents and unemployment benefits until October 12.

The second suggests suspending monthly installments for the months for May and June and extends the repayment of overdue social contributions by two additional months.

The agenda includes a resolution plan for the 75th anti-facsist victory submitted by Akel, Diko, Edek and the Citizens’ Alliance.

A bill concerning the classification of new recruits is also before the session.

Two bills submitted by the ministry of finance are also being voted on. A bill on tourism concerns the granting of a coupons by tourism companies with a government guarantee to consumers. The second concerns tax incentives for owners who rent real estate aiming at a voluntary reduction of rent by 30 to 50 per cent from June to December.

A draft law submitted by Georgios Lillikas will be discussed and aims to temporarily reduce rents for a period of nine months, with the aim of protecting tenants from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bill regarding the Pancyprian exams and one to ensure the quality of higher education are also on the table.



Related posts

Man found dead believed to have died from overdose

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: critical day for air travel

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Anastasiades speaks with Mitsotakis about return of Cypriot students to Greece

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: around 36,000 benefit payouts for work absences  

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Church says no plastic spoons for Holy Communion

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: MPs ask audit boss to look at procurement of Covid tests

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign