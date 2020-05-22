May 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: four new cases announced on Friday

By Staff Reporter00

The health ministry on Friday announced  four more confirmed cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 927.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: cabinet approves hefty new fines, inspectors say people too lax

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: roadmap for reopening airports approved by cabinet (Update 1)

George Psyllides

Zenon bus company protests outside palace

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: House passes tax incentives for lowering rents

George Psyllides

Three arrested for theft of €12,000 from car in Paphos

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: beach rules announced

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign