May 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Parents protest against exclusion of children with disabilities

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Parents the children with disabilities staged a protest at the education ministry on Friday morning over the decision to leave their children behind when schools reopened on Thursday.

The parents of children with special needs and of those who attend special schools were told not to take their children back to school at the current stage, as they would need to be tested for Covid-19, among other conditions they deemed unacceptable.

The issue sparked angry reactions not only from parents but also from political parties, who accused the ministry of a lack of organisation and discrimination towards the children, and from the Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides, who filed a special report on Thursday evening after receiving several complaints.

“The announcement of the ministry of education regarding the attendance of children with disabilities during the reopening of schools, shows that pupils with special needs, under the current conditions, would have to follow different terms and procedures to gain access to primary and secondary education,” the report said.

According to Lottides, the complaint filed to her said the procedures as laid out would be impossible to follow, with the result that children with special needs could not start school at the same time as others.

“The risk of wasted time is in itself a discriminatory treatment of children,” Lottides said.



