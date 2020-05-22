May 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: roadmap for reopening airports approved by cabinet

By George Psyllides00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The cabinet on Friday approved an action plan for easing flight restrictions that will take place in two phases, between June 9 and 19, and June 20 onwards, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said.

He also announced a number of countries from where flights will be initially allowed under certain conditions. The countries were placed in two categories.

In the first category are Greece, Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Finland, Austria, Slovenia, Israel, Denmark, Germany, Hungary and Lithuania. The second category is made up of Switzerland, Poland Romania, Croatia, Estonia, and Czechia.

Between June 9 and 19, passengers from both categories will need to furnish a clear Covid-19 test conducted 72 hours before travelling.

Cypriot nationals from those countries can take the test in Cyprus and they must self-isolate.

From June 20 onwards, only passengers from the second category would need a health certificate.

Mandatory quarantine will be scrapped on May 25 and hotels will open on June 1 according to health protocols.



