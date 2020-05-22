Coronavirus: Staff at main hospital were ‘anxious, lonely and afraid’

Anxiety, fear, loneliness and relief have all been commonly felt among patients and staff alike at the Famagusta general hospital, which has acted as the coronavirus reference hospital, its scientific director Amalia Hadjiyianni said on Friday.

“Every single patient we received was in a state of panic, they were seriously worried whether they could overcome the virus, it they would see a tomorrow,” she said.

“But the worst thing to witness was the loneliness they experienced during treatment, not being able to hug their family members and friends since they had to stay in complete isolation.”

Hadjiyianni praised the role played by doctors and nurses, “who handled every single coronavirus case with love, patience and humanity, as if the patients were part of their families and not just someone to treat.

“I witnessed first-hand how staff supported their patients, listened to their problems and encouraged them to fight to win their battle”.

She said doctors and nurses were also under enormous pressure to because they were called to fight a virus no one in the world had experienced before.

“Especially at the beginning, it was tough for them,” Hadjiyianni said. “They were called upon to carry out an extremely difficult task.

“We would all feel anxious whether we would succeed and our psychology took a knock.

“But our sense of responsibility and our love pushed us and eventually helped us win the difficult battle, at least for now.”

However although the worst seems to be behind us, “we must remain vigilant, as this is a difficult mission, everyone is working under tough conditions, but little by little everyone has overcome the fear that prevailed at the beginning of the pandemic.”

As of now, only four coronavirus cases are being treated at the Famagusta general hospital, while a total of 148 admissions and 127 discharges have been made since March 11, when the reference hospital opened.

Finally, Hadjiyianni said she was impressed at how patients returned to the hospital after the resumption of normal operations.

“I expected some sort of prejudice and fear from patients, which might have even been understandable, seeing as for weeks we only received coronavirus cases but I have to say that no-one showed any and this is another great victory for us as a society.”





