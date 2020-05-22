May 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: supermarket shopping returns to pre-Covid levels

By Andria Kades00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The number of people shopping at supermarkets has returned to normal levels, executive secretary of the supermarkets association Andreas Hadjiadamou said on Friday.

“You remember full well that especially in the first few days of the crisis, there was a huge increase in supermarket traffic,” he told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

The days surrounding the first measures Cyprus took in light of the coronavirus were met with panic buying, a phenomenon reflected across the world.

According to Hadjiadamou, from the first day of what he dubbed ‘the crisis’ up until the lifting of restrictive measures there was a gradual decrease in supermarket traffic.

In the past few days “things have returned to normal,” which was expected.

He said there hadn’t been any major shortages but there was increased demand for items such as gloves, in which there were shortages at times.



Related posts

Coronavirus: people crossing from the north must have certificate of negative Covid test

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Staff at main hospital were ‘anxious, lonely and afraid’

Jonathan Shkurko

European Commission makes open call for €450m funding for environmental projects

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Health ministry issues guidelines as churches set to open their doors

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Visits to shops down 30 per cent

Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus consumers show more confidence in life insurers

Andrew Rosenbaum
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign