Cry for help from retailers struggling to survive

Emerging from lockdown, retailers are facing some of the most difficult conditions seen in years.

“The condition of retail in this country is in far worse condition than it was as we emerged from the 2013-2014 crisis,” says Marios Antoniou, general secretary of the Cyprus Association of Retail Trade Enterprises. “We are struggling to survive,” he said in an interview with the Cyprus Mail.

“And now that the government’s plan to provide loans in support of businesses has been withdrawn, we are very concerned,” he says.

In March, the Covid-19 containment measures widely introduced by Member States had a significant impact on retail trade across the EU, as the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade decreased by 11.2 per cent in the euro area and by 10.4 per cent in the EU, compared with February 2020, according to estimates from Eurostat.

For Cyprus, however, the decrease in retail activity was “not disclosed” for March, Eurostat said, after showing a flat 0.9 per cent increase in February.

The need for liquidity among retail businesses that have seen a sharp decline in sales over the lockdown period has become critical. “Our businesses have no cash,” Antoniou complains. “And they must pay relatively high rents for their stores. Although the government has offered support to landlords for reducing rents and delaying payment, it simply isn’t enough under these trying conditions.”

There is also a desperate need to reopen shopping centres and malls. “We do not understand why, when schools and other businesses have reopened, why shopping malls have been obliged to remain closed. Shopping malls employ more than three thousand people in Cyprus, and the owners of stores in these malls are confronted with very high rent while having no cash flow.”

The lack of cash flow is also weighing on retailers’ ability to import the goods they need. At the moment, cash financing from banks is quite difficult to secure, according to Antoniou, and credit insurance has also become problematic.

“It should be obvious that, without cash or credit, retailers can’t continue to do business. This is why the withdrawal of the government support scheme is such a disaster for our businesses,” Antoniou said.

The situation contrasts sharply with, for example, the condition of German retailers who have received government support. They are seeing sales at about half of what they had been in the same month in the previous year.

And conversions are even more frequent than previously, as many customers have been waiting for a chance to make purchases again.

German retailers are concerned about the reopening of malls and large retail spaces, because it is feared that a price war among large and small of the sector will result. This is less likely in Cyprus, according to industry experts, but they warn that, with so many businesses in desperate condition, the chances for dumping and price wars are considerable.

But, as Antoniou notes, consider the much-increased level of pressure on Cyprus retailers, given that their relatively better-situated German counterparts are still likely to go bust.





