May 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriot students to fly back to Greece on May 24

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The transport ministry has announced that it has reached an agreement with Cyprus Airways to organise three flights on May 24 taking Cypriot students back to Greece in order to continue with their studies.

The flights will depart from Larnaca airport and will land in Athens. The passenger list is being prepared by the education ministry after students who wished to be flown back to Greece submitted their requests on the portal set up by the Greek government in early May.

The students will be contacted directly by Cyprus Airways. The announcement finally added that the transport ministry is planning to add further flights to Greece after May 24, although it has not specified any dates.



