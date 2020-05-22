May 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

European Commission makes open call for €450m funding for environmental projects

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The European Commission has launched its 2020 call for project proposals under the LIFE Programme, this year with new measures applied due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The LIFE Programme is the EU’s funding instrument for the environment and climate action.

“In 2020, more than €450 million will be granted to nature conservation, environmental protection and climate action projects. LIFE funds projects under its environment and climate action sub-programmes, thereby helping implement the European Green Deal,” the announcement said.

In view of the coronavirus, all applicants, businesses, institutions and NGOs, are encouraged to look at their project idea and identify any element that could potentially improve the collective ability to avoid or to deal with a similar future crisis.

“There are undoubtedly strong links between the environment and climate, and human health that we should explore.”

All submission deadlines are being extended by one month and private entities are no longer obliged to launch open tenders for contracts of more than €135,000.

Beneficiaries of the LIFE Programme are public bodies, non-governmental organisations, universities, research centres and institutes, as well as private companies and start-ups.

 

To find out more visit www.lifecyclamen.com.cy

 



