May 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Fire in company truck was arson, police say

By Andria Kades054

A company vehicle which broke out in flames early on Friday morning in Paphos was an arson attack, police said.

The truck belonged to a water bottling company which had recently acquired the vehicle for over €50,000. It was not insured.

According to police, the truck was parked outside an employee’s property when it was set on fire and along with all the equipment inside, completely destroyed.

The company owner told police he had no differences with anyone and could not suspect anyone who would wish to harm him.



