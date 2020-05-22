May 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: Head of the Forestry Department explains what we can do to help prevent more fires

By Rosie Charalambous01

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

        • We’ve already had some devastating forest fires this year: the head of the Forestry Department explains what we can do to help prevent more
        • The Employers and Industrialists Federation hopes that flexible working could become the norm

Also available here

 



