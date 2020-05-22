May 22, 2020

Man found dead believed to have died from overdose

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 36-year-old man was found dead in Moutallos, Paphos, on Thursday evening.

He is believed to have died from an overdose of drugs.

According to police, the man was found lying on the ground near the primary school of the village with an empty syringe next to him.

He had an ID card with him and investigations showed he had been living and working in Cyprus recently.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The syringe and other items were seized by the drug squad.



