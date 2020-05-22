May 22, 2020

Man who shot sister to be charged with manslaughter

By George Psyllides00
The scene of the incident

A 23-year-old man who shot his sister dead earlier this month claiming it was an accident will face trial before the Larnaca criminal court charged with manslaughter, a court ruled on Friday.

Elias Harpas is accused in the death of his sister, Maria, 21, who died of a head injury on May 5 after being shot with an army issue assault rifle that the suspect claimed went off by accident.

Harpas will be formally charged on June 11. The court will decide Monday whether he will remain in custody until then.

Police had pushed for the manslaughter charge, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, spokesman Christos Andreou said.

Initially, the suspect said he had been cleaning his weapon after it had jammed during a live fire exercise that day at the army unit where he is a reservist.

He claimed that his unit’s gunsmith advised him to clean it when he returned home.

Harpas said while cleaning the weapon in the living room, it went off with the round hitting his sister, who was opposite him, in the head.

However, all military exercises for reservists had been cancelled as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.



