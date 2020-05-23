May 23, 2020

21-year-old man found dead on Oroklini beach

A 21-year-old man was found dead early Saturday morning, after going for a swim at the beach in Oroklini, police said.

According to police, the man went for a swim at approximately 7:30am with his friends, after the four of them had camped out at the beach for the night.

Police said they were notified of the incident and an ambulance from Larnaca general hospital arrived to help the group.  First aid givers attempted to resuscitate the man but were unable to do so.

The man was taken to Larnaca general, where on call doctors pronounced him dead.

Reports said his three friends told authorities the group from Nicosia went to the beach to spend the night.  They said during the night three of the four had used drugs and went for a swim.

At approximately 7.30am, concerned that they could not see the 21-year-old, they called his name and then found him floating unconscious in the water and called police.

The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem examination.

 



