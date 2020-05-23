A minute with Metaxia Kleanthous Graphic designer

Where do you live?

Here, there everywhere!

What did you have for breakfast?

Homemade vegan cake… made by me! I had some rotten bananas! I had to do something!

Describe your perfect day

I am with a good company somewhere in nature. The first rays of the sun strike the tents. Natural alarm clock. Is time for the first coffee. All we care about is what we will discover today. Which hiking root we will follow.

Laughter, joy and stupid conversations. The view is incredible. We are so happy and grateful for the simple things.

Just before nightfall we gather some firewood. We sit around the bonfire and tell stories. Someone is playing a guitar and someone is singing softly. Someone is half asleep in the hammock and others are preparing dinner.

Life is wonderful.

Best book ever read?

Tao De Ching. Always is helping me to fight my demons

Best childhood memory?

Every night a goodnight kiss from mum and dad

What is always in your fridge?

Peanut butter!!!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Psytrance mostly

What’s your spirit animal?

I guess I never thought about it

What are you most proud of?

That I am close to nature

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

A scene from Harry Potter and the deathly hallows. Where we see Snape’s memories after his death. After all this time? Always… Because true love never dies.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Osho. I am reading a book of him now and I find his perspective really interesting.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would travel back in time where Cyprus didn’t have any citizens. Just to enjoy the nature.

What is your greatest fear?

War

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Go for Erasmus!!!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

I would stop a relationship if we have different goals.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I will spend the day with the person I love the most.





