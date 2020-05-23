May 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Ministry issues further details on end to quarantine

By Staff Reporter0253
Larnaca airport

Mandatory quarantine in hotels for people arriving from abroad will end as of May 25, the transport ministry reaffirmed on Saturday.

According to the ministry, people being repatriated to Cyprus from Tuesday and until June 8 will be allowed to go to their residences for self-isolation after a test for coronavirus has been taken and the result issued.

On arrival they will be taken from the airport to a hotel, where they will be tested. If the result is negative they can be picked up by friends or relatives and go home to self-isolate.

The ministry will arrange transport by bus if necessary.

The ministry stressed the bus or relatives will be allowed to take the passengers only after confirmation the Covid-19 test is negative.

Commenting on people in the quarantine hotels already, the ministry said relatives can pick them up as of Monday, or they will be taken from the hotel on buses to their residences.

 



Staff Reporter

